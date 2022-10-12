JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A wanted man was jailed Tuesday after police tracked him to the area of the Oakhurst Homes complex in Johnstown’s West End, where he allegedly discarded a stolen firearm and ran from police officers.
City police said they caught Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay, 29, recovered the stolen gun and seized crystal methamphetamine and other drugs.
According to a complaint affidavit, police said that they spotted Thomas-Kay walking into the courtyard in the area of Building 35 on Tuesday when he pulled up his hoodie to cover his face and ran from officers.
Thomas-Kay was taken down by officers, but not before tossing away a handgun near Building 34, according to police.
Police allegedly recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Johnstown, marijuana, a digital scale and methamphetamine.
Thomas-Kay, who police said is homeless, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and drug counts.
Police said Thomas-Kay was wanted in connection with two other incidents at Oakhurst Homes.
On Aug. 4, he was accused of assaulting a woman as she talked on her cellphone outside Building 4. Thomas-Kay allegedly punched her, slammed her into a screen door and dragged her off the step while choking her because “she was ruining his life.”
On Aug. 24, he allegedly beat on a door in Building 4 and threatened to kill the woman inside. He was charged with terroristic threats.
Thomas-Kay was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Casmbria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
