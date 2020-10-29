CRESSON – A homeless man wanted in Harrisburg and in Somerset County faces multiple charges after police found a stolen gun and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Cresson Township, authorities allege.
Cresson Township police charged Peter Ufot Equire, 33, with a convicted felon carrying a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, police conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Cadillac traveling on state Route 22 following a car versus deer crash on Oct. 25.
Police said Equire allegedly smelled of marijuana and gave them two fake names.
Police said they searched the Cadillac and seized a loaded .40 caliber Taurus handgun reported stolen out of Philadelphia, marijuana and four small green containers with suspected methamphetamine.
Equire had an arrest warrant out of Harrisburg and was wanted in Somerset County on a parole violation, the complaint said.
Criminal charges were filed before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
Equire is being held at SCI-Greene on unrelated charges.
