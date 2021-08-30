SOMERSET – A Monroe- ville man wanted in Allegheny County was jailed Monday after he fled a Somerset hospital where he was being treated, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Joseph Matthew Hart, 39, with flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset said Hart was wanted in Allegheny County on a felony warrant when he showed up at UPMC Somerset for mental health reasons on Saturday.
Troopers allege that Hart grabbed his belongings and fled the hospital.
Troopers later found Hart, who had changed into a white T-shirt and camouflage pants, walking down East Main Street near East Union Street.
Hart reportedly told troopers he knew he was wanted and fled the hospital, not wanting to get caught by police, the complaint said.
He was arraigned by on- call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
