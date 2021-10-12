The Walnut Grove Food Pantry will hold a food distribution event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the food pantry, 1068 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Distribution will be done on the Miller Avenue side of the church.
Please bring valid identification and proof of current residency.
The areas served by the Walnut Grove Food Pantry are Walnut Grove, Dale, Solomon Homes, Oakland, Daisytown, Geistown and the lower end of Richland Township.
