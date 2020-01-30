The Walmart Supercenter at Richland Town Center is set for a million-dollar makeover.
Richland Township Zoning and Building Codes Department approved Walmart’s application for a building permit to begin a $1.4 million remodeling project.
The plans encompass an “interior remodel with minor exterior work,” states Walmart’s building permit application, provided by the township.
The remodel is slated to begin next week, according to a statement from Walmart. The store will remain open during the project, which Walmart expects to conclude in late April.
The plans include repainting and placing new signage and flooring throughout the store; upgrading the produce section with new refrigerators; adding pickup lockers and moving the online pickup area from the back of the store to the front to better bridge the convenience of online shopping with bricks and mortar, according to a statement attributed to Store Manager Wendie Reddinger.
In addition, the upgrades will reflect local consumer trends, Reddinger’s statement read: “Through this remodel, our store will better reflect the needs and preferences of shoppers in the Johnstown area in ways both big and small. Take bedding for example. We are right down the road from the Pitt-Johnstown campus and many of our customers are students who live in dorm rooms. So we’re streamlining the store to feature more twin-size mattress pads, because that’s what our customers want to buy.”
Listed on the Walmart’s building permit application as the contractor for the job is Wagner Development, of Bridgeville, Pa.
Although he didn’t have numbers to support his claim, Richland Township Board of Supervisors Vice President Bob Heffelfinger said he believes sales figures at the Richland Town Centre Walmart are a cut above other Walmart Supercenters in the region.
“I think our numbers, hearing it through the grapevine, are among the highest for a super Walmart in the region,” he said.
However, Walmart declined to comment on that.
Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, Walmart invested $83 million on remodels and upgrades in Pennsylvania stores including stores in Altoona, Ebensburg and Clearfield. Other recent upgrades in 2018 were made to Walmart stores in Indiana and Somerset counties.
A list of remodeled Walmart stores between Feb. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020:
· 2600 Plank Road Commons, Altoona
· 567 Route 100 N., Bechtelsville
· 50 Foster Brook Blvd., Bradford
· 100 Supercenter Dr., Clearfield
· 300 Walmart Dr., Ebensburg
· 1825 Downs Dr., Erie
· 1800 Tilden Ridge, Hamburg
· 495 Eisenhower Dr., Hanover
· 5741 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek
· 6535 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg
· 167 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall
· 1675 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
· 9745 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite A, Philadelphia
· 195 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown
