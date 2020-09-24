A Richland Township man was jailed Thursday after Walmart shoppers tackled him as he ran from the store with a shotgun he didn't pay for, authorities said.
Township police charged Cameron Michael Cinko, 19, of the 400 block of Devon Drive, with felony counts of retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.
According to a criminal complaint, Cinko entered the Richland Town Centre Walmart at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday. Cinko entered the sporting goods department and asked the employee if he could look at a shotgun. The employee removed a Mossberg 835 shotgun from the safe and handed it to Cinko, the complaint said.
When the employee turned his back, Cinko allegedly ran through the store, knocking customers to the ground.
When police arrived, they found a group of citizens had Cinko disarmed and laying on the ground, the complaint said.
According to police, court records show that Cinko was found guilty of aggravated assault on a police officer, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
Cinko was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
