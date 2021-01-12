The United Way of the Laurel Highlands and Walmart are partnering to provide food, education and shelter to community members in Somerset and Cambria counties.
The national retail chain is holding a “Round-Up And Donate Campaign” through Jan. 29. As part of the effort, customers can add a donation to United Way during checkout when they make a purchase through Walmart.com or on the Walmart app.
The money will be targeted to local efforts using the customer’s ZIP code on their credit card.
For more information, call United Way of the Laurel Highlands at 814-535-2563.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.