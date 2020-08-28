Taco Chellz

Michael Brandon, Taco Chellz employee of the month, dresses up like a taco shell to promote the taco business during the Johnstown Farmers Market in Central Park on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

