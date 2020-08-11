Walkers stroll to work near the Cambria County Library along Main Street on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Cambria Regional Chamber’s Recreation Economy Committee unveiled new signage as part of a WalkWorks program in downtown Johnstown. The 1.8-mile stretch includes many scenic and historic highlights.
Walking around town
Tags
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Community mourning teen’s loss, police looking for answers
- Johnstown radio personality Jack Michaels signs off air after 49-year career
- Loretto federal prison sees outbreak spike as Cambria County reports record 30 new COVID-19 cases
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'If my family of three tested positive, do we have to wear face masks if we live in the same house?'
- New guidance for schools recommends partial online learning in Cambria, in-person classes in Somerset
- Ex-Steelers player, champion wrestler Haselrig's family donating his brain for head injury research
- New state guidance for schools recommends partial online learning in Cambria, in-person classes in Somerset
- Building concerns: Lumber shortage a 'strange disaster' amid COVID-19
- ‘Year-round’ potential: Windber leaders have plans to recondition historic ballroom
- Greater Johnstown school district's contract on cellular structure draws concern
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.