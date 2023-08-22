SOMERSET, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Gerald Walker's name won't be printed on the November ballot for Somerset County Commissioner.
It's not going to stop the county's president commissioner from making a "grassroots" run for reelection.
Walker, of Stonycreek Township, said Tuesday he's working with friends and supporters to run a write-in campaign this fall.
"We've got so many important projects moving forward right now – and we can't miss a beat," said Walker, citing the rural broadband internet project, U.S. Route 219 from Meyersdale to Maryland and the September 11 National Memorial Trail expansion. "I know I have the experience to make sure that on Day 1 in office, we can continue the path we've been on the last eight years."
Somerset County secured funding – and promises from PennDOT – to pay for the upcoming final design and right-of-way acquisition last year to plan out the four-lane route that the expanded Route 219 would take past the Salisbury area to Interstate 68.
Trail supporters are separately confident that $600,000 in new funds to design the route for the September 11 National Trail north to Berlin will signal a big economic boost to that region too in the years ahead – much like the Great Allegheny Passage before it.
"We've seen our trail towns grown. Berlin already added bike lanes on Main Street in anticipation of the tourism it'll bring," he said.
Each of those projects have taken years of efforts – and partnerships to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in outside funding – and Walker said he wants to ensure they come to fruition.
"And as a commissioner, I love this job – and I think it's worth fighting for," he said.
The 2023 election's campaign season has often been a fight, too – unlike previous races, with the current board's facing regular attacks in board meetings and online through social media by a handful of vocal critics who are supporting Republican candidates Brian Fochtman and Irvin Kimmel Jr.
Fochtman, Somerset County's prothonotary and a Brothersvalley Township resident, was the top vote-getter in the Republican primary, and Kimmel, a truck driver and Rockwood School Board president, grabbed the second nomination over Walker and Commissioner Colleen Dawson.
Commissioners Walker, Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes – the latter of whom is a Democrat candidate alongside James Shepley on the ballot – have faced criticism about county wages, hiring issues, transparency – and more recently, spending.
Part of that has stemmed from outcries by county union members who've sought – and in several cases, recently received pay boosts – through memorandums above and beyond their pre-existing contracts.
Over the years, Somerset County has resisted adjusting wages while contracts were in effect with their bargaining units. But counties have been battling a private sector that has boosted wages sharply to attract a labor force that has downsized the past several years due to retirements and job market departures.
Somerset's commissioners have defended their measured approach to addressing wages one deal at a time.
"I think what a lot of people don't realize is that every one of our unions are working on an existing contract they negotiated," he said, adding that several contracts run until the end of the year, if not multiple years. "Negotiations are almost always a yearlong (process), and I feel like they are moving forward."
Somerset County is far from unique in its struggle to fill positions in fields such as Children and Youth Services, the county jail and 911 department workers, among them, he said.
A quick Google search shows communities across the nation are dealing with similar challenges.
"You see articles everyday about the shortages in the areas we're trying to fill," Walker said. "It's a nationwide shortage for these positions, which require special skills to perform."
The county has also sought to attract workers through employee incentives and online market campaigns.
And with wages already among the county's biggest expenses, the commissioners don't have an endless stream of money to tap into for salaries, he said. The county has worked to plan for increased costs to keep them within their annual budgets.
"Taxes haven't been raised in the eight years I've been a commissioner, and I'm proud of that," Walker said.
"Our resources aren't infinite. Unless we're able to attract grant funding to pay for something, which we've been successful at for a lot of programs, there's only one place we can turn to for additional dollars. And that's the taxpayers of Somerset County."
That's something the current board has sought to avoid.
Walker's reentry into the November race means five people will be vying for three commissioners' seats.
Walker said he recognizes the challenges a write-in campaign presents.
But he said he was encouraged by Somerset County residents on both sides of the aisle – Republicans and Democrats alike – who've pledged to support him.
"The (attacks) in the spring were brutal against my friends and family, and we spent a lot of time talking with them about whether it was worth going through it again," Walker said, "but what I've gotten back is an amazing amount of support ... people telling me to run."
He said any chance for success is going to rely on supporters talking to their friends and neighbors to fill in his name on the Election Day ballot.
"One thing I know is that a 27% turnout rate (during the May primary) is definitely not the majority of Somerset County's voters," he said "We need to reach out to everyone and get their support."
