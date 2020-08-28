There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but an upcoming event may help to find one.
Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with divisions in Cambria and Somerset counties, will hold its Walk to End Alzheimer’s beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 12.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, teams and individuals will be walking in their own communities and neighborhoods to not only raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, but also raise awareness of the disease.
“This walk is held nationwide and is the largest fundraising event for Alzheimer’s disease research,” said Becky Solomon, the chapter’s walk manager. “It happens in over 600 communities and it’s a way for us to come together and raise funds for the care and support that we provide at the association as well as research funding.”
Those interested in participating in the walk can register for free at act.alz.org/CambriaSomerset2020.
The event will kick off with a virtual opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12. A link for viewing will be posted on the website closer to the date.
Featured in the opening ceremony will be the Promise Garden stories.
“The promise flowers are a signature aspect of the walk and each color represents something different,” Solomon said.
“Orange means you don’t have a personal connection to the disease but you are in support of a world without Alzheimer’s; yellow is for caregivers of someone with the disease; blue means you currently have Alzheimer’s or other dementia; and purple means you’ve lost someone to Alzheimer’s or other dementia.”
In recent years, a white flower has been added in hopes it’ll be for the first Alzheimer’s survivor.
There will be speakers who represent each flower participating in the ceremony.
Following the opening ceremony, people can walk with their teams and track their steps through the mobile app.
An in-person Promise Garden will be located at Veterans Memorial Park in Summerhill for drive-by viewing.
“This is a way to keep our mission at the top of everyone’s minds,” Solomon said.
This year’s goal is to raise $60,000.
“Ultimately, our goal is to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and that’s why we walk; our whole campaign is finding that first survivor,” Solomon said.
“We want everyone to carry a while flower.”
For more information, call Solomon at 412-580-9227.
