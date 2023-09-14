JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While there's no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, an upcoming event could help to find one.
The Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with divisions in Cambria and Somerset counties, will hold its Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Revloc Park, 103 Hap Road, Revloc.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a ceremony and the walk at 10 a.m.
"This is our largest fundraiser and awareness awareness event, so all the money that is raised during this walk is for Alzheimer’s care, support and research," said Fran Gibbons, senior director of development for Walk to End Alzheimer's. "The money that is raised is for us to help the community to not only educate them but to train volunteers to do support groups, as well as do research right here in the state of Pennsylvania."
Featured in the opening ceremony will be the Promise Garden.
Through color, the Promise Flowers represent walkers’ diverse motivations.
Blue is for those who have Alzheimer’s or dementia; yellow is for those supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s or dementia; and orange is for those who support the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
"We have a while flower that's typically held by a child to show the future and hope of having a survivor of Alzheimer’s," Gibbons said.
During the ceremony, local people will have the opportunity to share their story and who they are walking for.
"It makes this more personal so people can connect with the community and know they are not by themselves," Gibbons said.
Organizers are expecting more than 150 people to attend the walk.
"There a community here to support them through this awful journey and there is hope," Gibbons said. "A lot of things have happened in the past couple of years that are really changing the trajectory of the work that we do. We're in an era where the money we're raising is making a significant change and it's time to see that first survivor."
This year’s goal is to raise $46,000.
"We hope people will come out and enjoy it and see the work that we're doing and how to get involved," Gibbons said.
To register as an individual or a team, visit www.alz.org/walk.
Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive by mail an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.
For more information, call 717-568-2069 or email fgibbons@alz.org
