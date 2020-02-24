Walk through Roxbury Park

With temperatures reaching 50 degrees Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Karen Tomak, of Geistown, strolls through Roxbury Park in Johnstown.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

With temperatures reaching 50 degrees Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Karen Tomak, of Geistown, strolls through Roxbury Park in Johnstown.

Tags

Recommended for you