JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of people are expected to fill Trojan Stadium on Saturday for the Johnstown Walk of Hope.
Now in it's seventh year, the non-profit organization financially assists local cancer patients and families.
"Each year, we've been able to raise more money than the year before, which has allowed us to help more patients throughout Cambria and Somerset Counties," said Marlene Singer, Johnstown Walk of Hope coordinator.
Gates open 8 a.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan stadium, 222 Central Ave., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. with a blessing, followed by a brief remembrance ceremony and introduction of the teams participating in the walk.
There is no registration needed and donations of any amount are accepted at the gate.
This year, the walk will be led by 10-year-old cancer survivor Dominick Ianello, who was born with a rare case of leukemia. His treatment lasted one year, and he has been in remission for nine years.
Donations directly support patients at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, UPMC-Hillman and Conemaugh Cancer Center. The Children Are Precious fund – at Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – covers household and travel expenses for out-of-town care and follow-up appointments.
More information and online donations accepted at www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.
