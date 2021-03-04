EBENSBURG – A walk-in orthopedic clinic has opened in Conemaugh Ebensburg Outpatient Center in College Plaza.
Physician assistants with Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics – Conemaugh Physician Group staff the clinic on Wednesdays at the outpatient center off Route 22 near the Route 219 interchanged.
No appointments are necessary open and the clinic accepts patients of all ages for bone, joint or muscle injuries. Conditions treated include broken bones, sprains, strains, sports injuries, painful and swollen joints, minor dislocations and torn ligaments.
The Ebensburg program becomes the region’s second walk-in orthopedic clinic, a program Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber operates Monday through Friday, and is staffed by providers from the Indiana County-based Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
