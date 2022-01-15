JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – You can’t schedule a mental health crisis.
All too often, those experiencing such crises end up in emergency rooms, often arriving in police cars, said Tracy Selak, administrator of behavioral health, intellectual disabilities and early intervention services for Cambria County.
A new walk-in crisis center under construction in the county’s Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown is being developed to address that situation and more, Selak said.
“This program coming to fruition is a big win for the community,” Selak said Friday at the Central Park Complex. “By diverting individuals to outpatient community supports, we lessen the strain on an already overburdened emergency medicine system, lower the costs that are associated with higher levels of care and, most importantly, keep individuals connected in their communities and engaged with their natural supports.”
Operating the center 24 hours a day, seven days a week will be costly, Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said, but it will save money in the long run.
“It’s one day of crisis intervention versus three days in the hospital,” he said, estimating the length of an inpatient stay following intervention through the emergency room.
The center will include space for expanded crisis services, with some behavioral health operations moving into the ground-floor location from their current office on the third floor of the Central Park Complex, Selak said.
The center’s operations program was developed by HealthChoices of Cambria County. It will be implemented through the staff of the county’s crisis provider, Center for Community Resources.
HealthChoices Executive Director Tanya Kvarta said the center “offers a solution- focused approach to individuals whose needs are time-sensitive and need immediate attention.”
The law enforcement community was among the groups working to launch the walk-in center, Selak said. Police officers are often pulled away from other calls to respond to a mental health crisis.
“They are crisis-intervention trained,” she said, “so they have the skills, but that’s not really their specialty.”
The walk-in crisis center offers a better alternative.
“They can bring them to the front door and have a warm hand-off with the crisis staff,” Selak said.
Funding for the $873,000 renovation and startup costs comes from savings the county has achieved in administering the state funds allocated for county behavioral health services, Hunt said.
“There are no county tax dollars in this,” he said.
Hunt said many serious crimes and tragedies can be traced to individuals in crisis.
“The walk-in crisis center will help address those individuals in real time, getting them the help they need,” Hunt said.
Speakers at Friday’s program introducing the center also included:
• Jim Redmond, program manager for Center for Community Resources, who said: “I know that it is a much-needed program and will be utilized to a great extent in our community.”
• Tracy Shultz, of Magellan Healthcare, who said: “We believe this new walk-in crisis center will offer our members an improved community-based solution to meet their needs in a natural setting that is person-focused.”
• President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, who said: “The crisis center will keep Cambria County residents connected to our community. The expansion of crisis services allows residents to receive immediate support and services."
