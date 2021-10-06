JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new video, open houses and walk-in mammogram days at some Conemaugh Health System facilities are part of the health system’s way of encouraging women to get annual screening mammograms.
“One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime,” the Conemaugh press release said. “A mammogram is a simple screening that can help detect breast cancer early before signs or symptoms appear – when the odds of successful treatment are highest.”
Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center, 1450 Scalp Ave., is the system’s hub for women’s imaging and breast cancer surgery. It will be lit up in pink throughout the month, and a fall-themed open house is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. The event will feature breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaway items and a raffle.
A similar open house is scheduled Oct. 7 at Conemaugh Somerset outpatient center, 1219 N. Center Ave., to celebrate the introduction of three-dimensional mammography at the facility.
Somerset becomes the seventh Conemaugh location offering the 3D technology, also known as tomography. Conemaugh Memorial, Miners, Meyersdale and Nason medical centers have tomography units, as do Conemaugh East Hills and Ebensburg outpatient centers.
Walk-in mammography days with extended hours are scheduled:
- Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Conemaugh Somerset.
- Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Conemaugh East Hills.
- Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Conemaugh’s new public service video features Brooke Heiple, nurse practitioner, explaining breast cancer statistics, risk factors and the value of early detection.
