JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area residents had a chance to learn what trees can be found locally on Sunday during a tree identification walk at Stackhouse Park.
Local arborist and Stackhouse Park board member John Zelenski hosted the walk on one of the park’s trails, and attendees were able to see what trees grew along the trail.
Zelenski showed attendees the leaves, nuts and bark of the trees and shared facts about the trees, such as which trees are good to burn.
Many children attended in costume as a trick-or-treat on the park’s new StoryWalk trail followed.
Evita and Kenny Wells, of Johnstown’s Moxham section, hit the trail for the event with their three kids, Kenny, Shaheem and McKenna, and the family’s 3-month-old puppy, Jelly Bean.
“We always do family activities and nature activities, so this was perfect for us,” Evita Wells said. “I loved that it was informative and great for the kids.”
“It was awesome,” Shaheem exclaimed, dressed as Spider-Man.
The youngest Wells family member, McKenna, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, complete with red wig.
“It was perfect. I liked the trees and everything,” she said as she jumped up and down.
The younger Kenny Wells dressed as the character Ash Ketchum from Pokemon, with Pikachu in hand, and said he had previously been familiar with the park from a school trip. He said he enjoyed learning about the trees.
Zelenski said the park tries to hold a tree identification walk at least once a year.
“I think it kind of opens their eyes to see what’s out here,” Zelenski said, “because I think people don’t realize what’s at their beck and call with these trails and this beautiful park, and it gets them to come out and check it out. We have these programs available and to take advantage of, but I don’t think a lot of people do take advantage of this place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.