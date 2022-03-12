JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The St. Columba church building is no longer a church, but performances held there Saturday may have still offered people a sort of spiritual experience through the ground-shaking sound of an Irish a cappella step dance, the light rhythm of a fiddle or maybe laughter at a set of tightly crafted jokes.
About 100 people attended the Irish-themed “Waking Columba” event Saturday evening at St. Columba, 306 Broad St., which is now Johnstown's newest theatre for dramatic arts.
Saturday night's performances by local musicians, dancers and artists marked the venue's first show, and it was a salute to its past as an early 1900s Irish Catholic Church.
Mady Oliver, 20, who was home Saturday for spring break from the University of Pittsburgh, said she was impressed by venue.
Oliver, who is pursuing a minor degree in theatre arts, said the venue is the type she searches out for entertainment.
"I go see the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, or local high school plays, but I've always struggled to find things like this when I come home from school," she said.
The space is still rough, and 1901 Church Inc., the nonprofit that owns it, has undertaken an $8 million renovation in phases, said the group's executive director Dave Hurst.
Saturday night was the first time the old building was open since it closed as a church in July 2009.
"I'm grateful we made it to this point," Hurst said. "In the future, what we will do is cover operating costs and offer the venue at no charge to theatre companies for workshops and rehearsals."
The facility would be kept up with a percentage of revenue from shows, he said.
The Band of Brothers Theatre Company kicked off the theatre's Saturday night lineup at 7 p.m. with a performing arts celebration.
Guests received LED candles upon arrival and entered the theatre to music played by a lone bagpiper.
Music, poetry, dance, comedy and theatre performances filled the night.
During intermission, light refreshments and alcohol were served.
Founded by Irish immigrants in 1882, St. Columba was a combination church and school that survived the 1889 Johnstown Flood and still stands at Chestnut Street and 10th Avenue in the city’s Cambria City section.
