Wait! It’s a four-letter word.
Why are four-letter words so challenging to teach our chilren?
No, I am not talking about swear words. I believe this four-letter word is the most despised among kids.
Wait for it. It’s coming. Did you catch it? The word is “wait.”
This is probably one of the hardest things to teach 4- and 6-year-old children.
“Dad, can you get me chocolate milk?” “Mom can you get me a Pop-Tart?” the children say.
“Hold on one second, Bud, I’m changing a diaper right now.”
Without fail, 30 seconds later, “Dad, where is my Pop-Tart?”
I can’t imagine what it will be like trying to teach the twins as they both grab for something at once. I know from talking to other parents, they go through the same thing – kids want things now.
As parents, we may know that telling our kids to wait a second is something they have to learn, but in the moment, their impatience always kicks up. The more you tell them to wait, the more they seem to ask, right?
And the more they ask, the more your frustration level builds, to the point you just don’t want to get it for them anymore.
“I said wait,” you say as your voice gets louder and louder.
“Silas, what is our word we are working on today, Bud?” you say sarcastically.
“Patience,” he responds with a frustrated undertone.
Why can’t they just wait a moment, right?
And then they flip the script on you, like looking for a toy at Walmart.
“Guys, we have to go, just pick something or you’re not getting anything.”
Then, the look comes from Eli, “Dad, wait, I haven’t looked at everything yet.”
In those moments, you just want to scream.
Truth be told, we are the same way as adults. I like to think I’m patient most of the time, but the reality is, I want things now, too.
When I know something is coming in the mail, or an event is coming up (the new “Top Gun” movie coming out for what seems like the past 10 years), I want them now.
I hate waiting at doctor’s offices, and stop lights drive me crazy, because I don’t like to wait for things.
Not that I have anywhere I have to get to, I’m just in a hurry. It’s like the old Alabama song:
“I’m in a hurry to get things done,
Oh, I rush and rush until life’s no fun.
All I really got to do is live and die.
But I’m in a hurry and don’t know why.”
Maybe you aren’t the type who gets frustrated waiting at an office or a light, but your stomach starts growling and waiting for dinner has now gone out the window.
You know that a roast is slow cooking, ready to fall off the bone. For some reason, that Sheetz sub sounds more appetizing and your brain convinces you that you have to eat now. You just can’t wait. Not as satisfying as you thought it would be, right?
Now, can you imagine being the disciples on that Saturday years ago after Jesus had just been crucified.
Some of them were probably discouraged, some heartbroken, and others saw Jesus as a fraud.
Here they are, thinking that they had wasted three years of their lives.
Put yourself in the scene, in their shoes. Here you are with the disciples, gathered together in the upper room, not knowing what to do next. How would you respond?
Then, out of nowhere, John speaks up and says, “Don’t you remember Jesus’ words that he is coming back? He told us this must happen.”
The words instill hope for a moment.
Now, let’s go one step further, and Judas is in the room hiding in the corner in his shame. Mary is trying to talk him down from his guilt.
“Judas, don’t do it, give him time. You know he will offer you forgiveness, be patient.”
Can you imagine how the outcome could have been changed if he had just waited a couple extra days. Judas runs out and we all know the outcome.
Then our blasted word comes up again. Wait. Just wait. Just be patient.
Thomas now chimes in, “But where is he, he isn’t here yet.
“Let’s go check the tomb again.”
Some legs in the room start shaking in anxiousness. Others start pacing, looking around.
Impatience once again is growing amongst the group.
“He said after three days. It’s only day one. Be patient, wait.”
Our flesh takes over once again, because we don’t see it in the moment, we lose faith.
We don’t want to wait. We want God to move now. We want answers now. We want the snap of the finger for Jesus to answer in the moment.
What is God speaking to you, saying, just wait Sunday’s coming?
Psalms 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.