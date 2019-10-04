The Vietnam Veterans of America Laurel Highlands Chapter 364 plans to hold a veteran’s compensation and benefits outreach event on Monday at the Solomon Run Fire Hall, 176 Mount Airy Drive, Richland Township.
Presenters will include a VVA veterans service officer and Cambria County Veteran Services officer, along with representatives from the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, Penn Highlands Community College, St. Francis University, Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, Inc. and elected officials.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
