The Windber Area School District board signed Michael Vuckovich to a five-year school superintendent contract on Thursday.
Vuckovich's starting salary is set at $135,000, according to the Windber Area School District website. The school district said the hire came after a comprehensive search.
"Vuckovich brings a wealth of education, knowledge, experience, and leadership to the Windber Area School District," the district said.
Vuckovich has been the superintendent of the Indiana Area School District since 2018. Last year, he was the recipient of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) Award for Leadership in Public Education.
Prior to his position at Indiana Area, Vuckovich was the acting superintendent in the Greater Johnstown School District for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.