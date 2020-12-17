A Kiski River tributary that flows through the Latrobe and Donegal areas is a finalist for Pennsylvania’s 2021 River of the Year contest.
Loyalhanna Creek joins Buffalo Creek, the Lehigh River, Shanango River and Tunkhannock Creek as this year’s nominees, with voting underway this week through Jan. 22, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials said.
“We are excited to kick off, for the 11th year, the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney, of Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers. “During this trying time, we have all deepened our appreciation for the outdoors and the many benefits found through spending time in nature. The annual River of the Year voting process is a way for the public to rally behind and support their favorite waterway.”
To vote, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org and click on the “vote” banner at the top of the page.
The Stonycreek River is a previous contest winner.
The winning waterway receives a $10,000 leadership grant to help fund a year of activities to market and celebrate the river.
“Never has the value of our wealth of waterways shined brighter than during this pandemic as people in unprecedented numbers are being drawn to Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams and the natural refuge they supply,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.
“Much more than a public vote gauging popularity, this annual competition builds community support around our rivers and streams, putting them in the public limelight. All have truly unique attributes, offer incredible recreational opportunities and offer significant boosts to local economies.”
