EBENSBURG – Spectators at the upcoming AAABA Tournament in Johnstown will have a chance to get a sneak peek at a new voting system that will be used in this fall’s municipal elections in Cambria County.
On Aug. 8, Cambria County election officials will be hosting a preview of the new voting system during baseball games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Shirley Crowl, director of elections, said the mock polling place will be set up near the stadium’s concession stands.
There will be sample ballots, each with five questions for participants to answer, to allow voters to get familiar with the new paper system that will be used in November.
At the end of the night, election officials will run a report as they will on election night to collect the data from each paper ballot and announce the results.
“It’s a really nice system,” Crowl said of the new voting equipment, software and accessories.
“I think this will be a nice community event.”
In May, county officials authorized an agreement with ES&S Voting Machine Systems for new voting machines, precinct tabulators, scanners and express marking devices for about $1.3 million.
The purchase was required to comply with a state mandate issued last year for voter-verifiable paper ballots or paper records cast in an effort to enhance auditability and security.
Counties were directed to implement their new voting systems no later than the 2020 primary election, but Cambria officials have opted to have the new machines in place in November to allow time for poll workers to be trained ahead of what’s expected to be a busy presidential election year.
Crowl said she and her staff have already begun training with the new equipment and software. Poll workers will be trained in September.
Along with the cost of paper ballots each election, Crowl said her office will also have to cover some one-time costs prior to November, including privacy screens, tables and other supplies. An advertisement in the classifieds section of Friday’s Tribune-Democrat seeks bids for those items.
County officials are still waiting to see if any funding will be provided to reimburse some of their costs to follow the state’s directive.
The county has already made a down payment of $400,000 for the voting machines and has a plan to cover the remaining balance with capital reserves and reserve funds.
State legislators have been circulating ideas of how to assist counties with the state-mandated purchase of new voting machines for months.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that included plans to issue $90 million to reimburse counties for voting machines costs, but also proposed the elimination of straight-party voting as a single-button option on Pennsylvania ballots.
Wolf later announced the state would fund up to $90 million to reimburse counties for 60 percent of their voting machine costs, with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development Financing Authority issuing bonds and the Department of State making grants available.
Cambria County has prepared for the potential reimbursement of their costs, including the application and agreement for Help America Vote Act grant funds through Pennsylvania’s Department of State for $138,288.
The county commissioners have also approved a resolution declaring their intent to reimburse the county with the proceeds of the issuance of municipal bonds to purchase new election machines and related equipment, a measure that would make Cambria County eligible for Wolf’s proposal.
