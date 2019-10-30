PennDOT District 9 is inviting the public to vote on plows decorated across the region by students as part of the Paint the Plow program.
Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach initiative aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
Earlier this year, PennDOT invited regional high school students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme, “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather in order to arrive safely to their destination.
Students from across the district participated, including those from Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
In Bedford County, participating school districts were Bedford, Bedford County Technical Center, Everett, HOPE for Hyndman Charter School and Tussey Mountain school districts.
Cambria County’s participating school districts included Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Northern Cambria, Portage Area and Richland.
Participating schools in Somerset County were Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township, Somerset County Technology Center, Turkeyfoot Valley Area and Windber Area.
A new voting format has been introduced for this year’s Paint the Plow program.
Members of the public can vote for their favorite plows through the PennDOT website at www.penndot.gov/District9, and clicking on the Paint the Plow icon.
Voters will be taken to a survey site where they can pick their favorite plow.
The plow photo that receives the most votes between Monday and noon Nov. 10 will be deemed the “Fan Favorite.”
Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to encourage voting. PennDOT will also post the pictures on Facebook in the album labeled 2019 Paint the Plow – District 9, however, responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals this year.
The plows are currently on display in front of their respective county offices.
During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways.
Along with the “Fan Favorite” award, the blades are also eligible for the “Judges’ Pick” honor that will be determined by PennDOT personnel.
