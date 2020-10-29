HARRISBURG – Democrats are hoping they can hold onto all three of the statewide row offices on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.
In two of the races, Republican and minor party candidates will seek to unseat incumbents. The auditor general’s office election is an open race because incumbent Auditor General Eugene DePasquale couldn’t seek reelection due to a two-term limit.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Treasurer Joe Torsella are both seeking reelection to second terms.
Republican Party leaders say they think momentum provided by enthusiasm for President Donald Trump will help the candidates down-ballot.
“We are extremely confident that enthusiasm for President Trump will help our candidates for statewide office win on Tuesday,” said Lawrence Tabas, Pa. GOP chairman. “Since 2016 we have seen the Democrats’ voter registration disadvantage shrink by 200,000 – in large part because of President Trump. It’s a huge advantage.”
Democrats are expressing just as much confidence that members of their party will keep the offices.
“We are proud of our row officers like Josh Shapiro and Joe Torsella who have brought transparency and public trust to Harrisburg for the last four years, and confident that Nina Ahmad will join them with strong wins in the general election,” said Brendan Welch, a state Democratic Party spokesman.
“Pennsylvania families can all rest easier knowing that these public servants will be looking out for their interests for four more years.”
Shapiro succeeded Bruce Beemer, who’d been appointed to fill the vacancy created when Kathleen Kane stepped down after being convicted of perjury.
Kane was the first Democrat elected to the attorney general post. Pennsylvania only began electing the state’s attorney general in 1980.
The last Republican to hold the state treasurer post was Barbara Hafer, who served in that office from 1997-2005.
Hafer was also the last Republican to serve as auditor general having served in that post prior to being elected state treasurer.
Attorney general
Shapiro is opposed by Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, an attorney and a former member of the Allegheny County council.
Shapiro previously served as a county commissioner in Montgomery County and as a member of the state House.
“I talk all the time about putting people before powerful institutions,” Shapiro said in an interview with CNHI’s Pennsylvania editors.
Perhaps most prominently, Shapiro’s office led the grand jury investigation that resulted in a statewide report documenting abuse by 300 priests impacting children over decades.
Shapiro pointed to his record on multiple fronts, including going after pharmaceutical companies and pill mill doctors.
“We’ve taken on the biggest fights,” Shapiro said.
Heidelbaugh has argued that Shapiro has used the attorney general’s office too much to boost his political profile instead of focusing on the job of serving as the state’s top prosecutor.
Heidelbaugh said that on a number of fronts, Shapiro has taken actions to get publicity for himself instead of focusing on the mission of the attorney general.
“I think he has had 306 press conferences about the high price of toilet paper,” Heidelbaugh said.
This week, Heidelbaugh also lambasted Shapiro for failing to take a more public role in trying to restore order when a police shooting in Philadelphia led to civil unrest.
“While city officials prejudge the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a knife on a city street, Josh Shapiro is staying silent,” she said.
In response to Heidelbaugh’s comment, the Attorney General’s office provided a statement simply indicating that local prosecutors were overseeing the investigation into the police shooting and that Shapiro’s “office is not involved.”
They are joined on the ballot by Green Party candidate Richard Weiss, an attorney from Allegheny County, and Libertarian Party candidate Daniel Wassmer, an attorney from Bucks County.
Auditor general
There is an open race for auditor general while DePasquale is now running for Congress in the 10th District against Republican incumbent Scott Perry.
The Democratic nominee Nina Ahmad, former deputy mayor of Philadelphia, is opposed by Republican Timothy DeFoor, the Dauphin County controller.
Ahmad said that she hopes to use the office to improve government transparency so the public knows where and how tax dollars are being spent.
She said that broadband access, health care and prescription drug costs have emerged as key concerns that she would seek to tackle if elected.
“This is a tiny example of the type of feedback I want to provide,” Ahmad said. “People say this is an obscure office. It won’t be obscure with me in it.”
DeFoor said his top priority, if elected, will be to aggressively examine how the state has responded to the pandemic, including how it’s spent its share of federal stimulus funding.
“My first thing is going to look at is: Are those funds going where they’re supposed to go,” DeFoor said. There remain serious questions about how effective and accurate the state unemployment compensation system has been in distributing jobless benefits, he said.
“I had a friend reach out to me in a panic because they’d gotten an $11,500 unemployment check they hadn’t applied for,” he said. “And you’ve got people who applied for unemployment in April and haven’t gotten a dime.”
They are joined on the ballot by Green Party candidate Olivia Faison, an entrepreneur from Philadelphia who is secretary on the Board of Directors for the City of Philadelphia Health Centers; and Libertarian Party candidate Jennifer Lynn Moore of Montgomery County, who currently serves as an auditor in Upper Providence Township.
Treasurer
Incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella is also seeking a second term in office. He campaigned on a record of focusing on improving government transparency and restoring public confidence in his office. Prior to serving as treasurer, Torsella has previously served as the U.S. representative to the United Nations for Management and Reform. He also served for a period as chairman of the state board of education, and he was the founding president and CEO of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
Torsella is opposed by Republican Stacy Garrity of Bradford County, a retired Army reserve colonel and veteran of the War in Iraq. She is now a vice president of Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.
Garrity has campaigned on a platform focusing on improving transparency in public spending and fighting government waste.
They are joined on the ballot by Green Party candidate Timothy Runkle, of Lancaster County, who is a senior project manager in an environmental consulting firm, and Libertarian candidate Joseph Soloski, an accountant from Centre County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.