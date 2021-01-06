Voters shocked; local Republicans who traveled to D.C. say Capitol violence 'unacceptable'

The presumed peaceful transfer of power that has been a foundation of the United States government for more than two centuries – throughout times of war, financial crisis and civil unrest – was, for the first time ever, not entirely peaceful.
On Wednesday, rioters carrying flags and signs in support of President Donald Trump, a Republican, stormed into the U.S. Capitol, temporarily disrupting the Electoral College process to confirm Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.
People across the country watched the unprecedented events unfold on television and online.
The long-term effects on the nation will unfold over time.
But reactions to the historic events came immediately from elected officials and citizens.
“It's the type of thing you hear about in a history class and you say, 'God, I hope it never happens again,' ” said Matt Justinus, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student, who supported Biden. “And it's also the type of thing that you might see on the news in any other country and you would say, 'My God, I feel so bad for those people.'
"Those are normally the countries that the United States ends up sending help to. And here we are with this.”
Nina Licastro, a local Democratic political campaign consultant, called the overtaking of the Capitol “sedition.”
“Everyone had the constitutional right to protest,” Licastro said. “You don't have a constitutional right to try to overthrow the government. It's an attempted coup for a man sitting in the White House. It's horrible to not have your own voices heard, but it does not give you the right to overthrow the government because you lost.”
John Pudliner, an active volunteer in the Cambria County Republican Party, said he disagreed with the actions of the rioters. “I think you go through the process, the legal process, civil process, and whatever happens happens,” Pudliner said.
Janet Lord, an Air Force veteran from Somerset County, questioned whether the event was what it appeared to be. “I actually wouldn't put it past the left to have orchestrated all of that for their own person political gain,” Lord said. “I see that happening throughout this whole tirade. It's egregious what they're doing. But they obviously get a pass for it because they've got every media source behind them.”
Mark Pasquerilla, a Johnstown businessman, wants to see an investigation into the matter. “I think that it's highly likely – this is just my opinion – that someone in the Trump team was involved in this whole operation,” Pasquerilla said.
'No one anticipated this'
Approximately 100 Trump supporters from Cambria County attended what started as a rally in support of the president in Washington, D.C.
Trump spoke to the audience shortly before part of the group moved to the Capitol.
“Earlier today, the Cambria County Republican Party participated in a peaceful protest to express our concerns surrounding the November 3rd Presidential Election,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said in a released statement Wednesday night. “As events at the Capitol began to turn violent our group was called back to our bus and left immediately. The recent Presidential election has been tense and unsettling for all, but is no excuse for violence.
“The events today at the Capitol are unacceptable. As a nation we are better than this. Our intent was to peacefully protest our position on election fraud, no one anticipated this. Our thoughts and prayers are for peace.”
Kulback said the people from Cambria County did not witness much of the activity at the Capitol.
“We saw the fringes of what was happening,” Kulback said during a telephone interview. “Fortunately, one of the staffers who works at the Capitol sent me a text and said, 'You better get your people out of there. It's not good.' We didn't really know what was happening. We had an emergency protocol that we followed and were able to get everybody on the bus and got everybody out safely without any issues.”
Process continues
Congress returned to chambers late Wednesday to certify the Electoral College vote, after the Capitol was secured.
Discussion went on into the night after The Tribune-Democrat's deadline.
Biden unofficially had a 306-232 advantage.
Trump has spent the past two months alleging the election was stolen.
“The States want to redo their votes,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday before the riot at the Capitol. “They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!”
Trump and his allies have brought numerous lawsuits, primarily in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. They have won one out of 63 combined cases on the state and federal level, according to a count kept by Democracy Docket, a progressive advocacy group.
Former Attorney General William Barr said that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Pudliner supported Trump, but said he will recognize Biden as president if he is inaugurated.
“When all's said and done, if he's declared the legitimate winner, he's the winner,” Pudliner said. “I'm not going to sit around for four years like a lot of people on the other side did, declaring he's not my president. I live in the United States and he's the president of the United States. Therefore, he's my president, no matter what I say.”
Pudliner said he would like to see what he called “irregularities” in the election investigated.
“This is exactly why election laws are put in place and they need to be followed,” Kulback added. “Whenever you have situations where that states aren't following the Constitution it leads to chaos, and it's a shame.”
'This is just wrong'
Kulback said, “At this point, he (Biden) is our president elect. … When he gets sworn in, he will be.”
Lord does not acknowledge Biden as the legitimate president-elect.
“No, no I don't, unequivocally,” Lord said. “We're doomed. We're doomed if this goes down. But, hey, we get what we deserve.”
Biden is scheduled to be sworn-in on Jan. 20.
Pasquerilla would like to see action taken against Trump before then.
“They've got to look at invoking the 25th Amendment,” said Pasquerilla, referring to the process of removing a president who is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. “Or they need a Las Vegas-type wedding impeachment. The country needs to be safe. They need to get (Vice President Mike) Pence as the president in these remaining couple weeks.
"I don't think the country's safe with this guy. I think he's unstable. And I think he's got to go. I think our Republican federal officials can't pander to him any more. They can't pander to thugs. This is just wrong. It's embarrassing.”