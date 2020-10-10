EBENSBURG – Voters are beginning to return their completed mail-in ballots to county elections offices in this region.
“We started sending them out on (Sept.) 28th, and they’re returning rapidly,” said Shirley Crowl, director of the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Department.
The percentage of registered voters who have requested mail-in ballots was reportedly hovering in the mid- to upper teens in this region – 15,169 mail-in ballots to 85,469 registered voters (17.7%) in Cambria County, 5,678 mail-in ballots to 33,250 registered voters (17.1%) in Bedford County and 7,475 mail-in ballots to 47,639 registered voters (15.7%) in Somerset County.
Those figures are according to county-level data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of State to the United States Elections Project, an effort led by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald to track voting-related statistics.
The data published by the Elections Project confirmed that mail-in ballots are being returned rapidly in Cambria County. On Wednesday, the project’s website indicated that 1,311 (8.8%) of 14,945 requested mail-in ballots had been returned in Cambria County, while on Thursday it indicated that 2,133 (14.1%) of 15,169 requested mail-in ballots had been returned – a one-day jump of 822 ballots.
In Somerset County, 98 (1.3%) of the requested 7,475 ballots had been returned as of Thursday, while Bedford County was still reporting zero returned mail-in ballots. Debra Brown, Bedford County’s chief clerk and director of elections, told The Tribune-Democrat in an email Thursday that Bedford County’s mail-in ballots would be mailed out on Friday.
Crowl said she wasn’t sure how quickly mail-in ballot results could be tabulated, but is hoping to replicate her office’s performance in the June primary elections: “We did really well in the primary,” she said. “We had a really good system. I’m trying to put that together for November. … We’re working seven days a week in here right now, trying to get everybody’s ballot out.”
About 11,669 of the 29,620 ballots cast in Cambria County during the primary elections were absentee or mail-in ballots, according to data tabulated by the elections office at the time.
In Somerset County, 7,151 mail-in ballots were requested in the run-up to the primaries, and 5,798 of those ballots were returned, Tina Pritts, director of the county’s Voter Registration & Election department, said in June. That was a little less than one-third of the approximately 17,700 total ballots cast in the county during the primaries.
Crowl said that her staff can’t be certain until they begin opening returned mail-in ballots whether there will be any issues in Cambria County with so-called “naked ballots” – that is, mail-in ballots that are returned without being enclosed in the included secrecy envelope. The state Supreme Court has ruled that counties are barred from counting naked ballots.
Lines are likely to be long at polling places on Election Day, Crowl said, so she asked voters to “please be patient and please be kind to the poll workers, because they’re going to be doing the best they can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.