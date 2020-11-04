In a modern culture of instant gratification with an endless supply of information, entertainment and services available through the cellphones in people’s hands, United States citizens are being asked to do something that might be unusual for many of them as the presidential votes are being counted … wait patiently.
As of late Wednesday, no winner had been unofficially declared in the race between President Donald Trump, a Republican, and Democratic Party nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Associated Press had Biden leading 264-214 with 270 needed to win.
Votes, predominately from mail-in ballots, were still being counted in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina that had not yet been called by the AP.
Some other news outlets had not put Arizona into Biden’s column, unofficially leaving him at only 253.
It is still unknown when final results will be announced.
So, Americans are waiting.
“There’s a lot of anxiety,” said Eric Miller, a Democrat from Summerhill. “There’s a lot of I think built-up frustration among voters. Because, with the technology today, we want instant gratification, no matter what it is, whether it’s to order a TV that’s going on sale to ordering our food. We want instant gratification. We want it now. And this is going to be drug out for sometime, and I think you’re going to see a lot of anxiety and a lot of frustration as it prolongs longer and longer if we do have recounts and so forth.”
Before the election, Trump alleged possible fraud in the mail-in voting process without citing evidence. His campaign has already taken legal action concerning the counting of mail-in ballots in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
“There’s a lot to play out, and a lot that we’re not sure about at this point, particularly with the lawsuits that are going to follow,” G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said.
• • • • •
Pennsylvania – a tossup state with 20 Electoral College votes – was a focal point during the campaign and remains so during the post-election ballot counting.
Trump ended Tuesday night with a large lead over Biden in the commonwealth, based mostly on Election Day voting.
But about 1.4 million mail-in ballots, which are presumed to heavily favor Biden, remained uncounted, since county election offices could not open them until Tuesday morning, with seven opting to put off the process entirely until Wednesday.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Biden had chopped away at Trump’s advantage until it was just over 200,000 votes with 89% reporting, according to The Associated Press. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday can be counted as long as they are received at county election offices by Friday.
“Until we get them all counted, we’ve got to be very careful what we say,” Madonna said.
Both sides expressed optimism about carrying Pennsylvania.
The final Real Clear Politics average of Pennsylvania polls gave Biden a 1.2 percentage point edge in Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in 2016.
“I said all along to every reporter that I talked to that, yes, Biden is ahead in Pennsylvania, but I’m not going to rule out that Trump could win the state,” said Madonna about his pre-election interviews.
“It’s just something that struck me as 100% feasible. There’s no doubt about that.”
• • • • •
In 2019, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature passed the bipartisan Act 77, signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, that, among its reforms, allowed state voters to request a no-excuse, mail-in ballot, as opposed to the past when a reason was required.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to avoid gatherings of people to help slow the spread of the virus.
In response, approximately 3.1 million voters requested mail-in ballots with 2.5 million being returned by Election Day. More than 1.9 million were requested by Democrats.
Prominent Democrats – Wolf, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman – have spoken favorably about mail-in voting and what they consider to be a counting procedure that favors accuracy over speed.
“To execute this kind of an election process would be difficult in any circumstances because the law is different,” Casey said during a telephone interview.
“The whole voting experience is different for millions of people in the state. But, when you add in a pandemic, that makes it even more difficult. It’s not even a stress test for this system. It’s kind of a stress test on steroids. I think county officials have done really good work under the most adverse of circumstances.”
Casey predicted a victory for Biden.
“I think it will change, and Joe Biden will go into the lead, and then he’ll end up having a lead of over 100,000,” Casey said. “I don’t know when that will occur, but I think that’s what will happen.”
Wolf has called for patience while the votes are being counted.
“The promise of democracy is that every votes counts, and that has been the promise of democracy since 1787, and it’s still the promise of democracy,” the governor said during a televised press conference on Wednesday. “And I intend, here in Pennsylvania, to make sure we keep that promise. Counties continue to report results. Again, these results are coming in more slowly than they have in the past. So we have to be patient, but confident that these votes are going to be counted, they’re going to be counted accurately, and they will be counted fully.”
Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said, in her opinion, “The longer it goes, the less people will trust the results.”
“The worst possible outcome is where I think we are where that it doesn’t matter who wins that no one will feel like they’re comfortable with the results,” Kulback said.
She expressed concern about “how the whole election process has transpired.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, thinks Wolf and Boockvar made decisions that – if they were going to be enacted – should have been done through the state legislature.
“Unfortunately, I think Gov. Wolf and his secretary of state have really cast damaging doubt on the electoral process in Pennsylvania because they’ve chosen to do things that were dictated and mandated, and not driven by legislation,” Thompson said.
“Unfortunately, I think that impacts the integrity of the election process and could really hurt the confidence in not just this election, but other elections going forward.”
In terms of the presidential race, Thompson sees a “pathway” for Trump to win the commonwealth, “depending on how he does – he seems like he’s doing better with different groups, like Hispanics and Black Americans – that if he can do 5% or better there and then a higher percentage from the remaining mail-in ballots that tend to be in more conservative counties.”
Thompson concluded: “Obviously, there’s just a lot of ‘what-ifs’ right now.”
• • • • •
The end result will likely be one of the closest Electoral College votes ever.
Biden, on Wednesday, was well on his way to winning the popular vote with an edge of more than 3.3 million nationwide.
Democrats are projected to hold the U.S. House of Representatives with Republicans likely to maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate.
So a near 50/50 political split will still exist in the nation.
Locally, Republicans dominated with Trump unofficially carrying 68.3% in Cambria County, 77.6% in Somerset County and 83.5% in Bedford County, as of Wednesday night.
Compared to Trump’s overwhelming local success, Jim Vasilko, a Republican and owner of Johnstown Construction Services, was surprised by the closeness of the statewide and national results.
“I’m flabbergasted,” Vasilko said.
“The whole time I thought President Trump would win 41 states. I just never saw this even being close.”
He feels many Biden supporters voted against Trump – because of his personality – more than they actually supported the Democratic Party nominee.
“That shows me a huge amount of ignorance in the electorate in this country,” Vasilko said.
Vasilko is concerned that a Biden presidency could negatively affect his company.
“When I see a Biden sign, like I just want to like throw a rock through their window because the way I look at it is that person is trying to crush my business,” Vasilko said.
Mary Lou Davis, a downtown Johnstown resident, has been both an outspoken backer of Biden and critic of Trump.
She supports Biden and Democrats on numerous policies, including being pro-choice on abortion, addressing climate change and working to create affordable health care.
Davis hopes that – if elected – Biden can help fight against the “slow dying of liberal democracy,” which, in her opinion, is caused by a “war on truth” by Republicans with a “completely different reality that is not based on fact.”
“What I think – to me – is so gobsmacking is the fact that after four years of a fiasco in regard to the pandemic, in regard to the border, in regard to so many issues that the base people would say, ‘Yeah, you know what? I want four more years of this,’ ” Davis said. “They want four more years of the divisiveness. They want four more years of no resolution to the pandemic. They want four more years of us being further and further from our allies. I do not understand it at all.”
