Somerset Borough is in the running to be named the top small “Adventure Town” by an outdoors magazine dedicated to showcasing much of the Appalachian Mountain region.
According to the region’s visitors bureau, GO Laurel Highlands, Somerset is one of 25 communities in the running – and the only one of its size in Pennsylvania – to make Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s list of finalists.
The winner will be decided through online voting at www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns.
“We are fortunate in the Laurel Highlands to have several towns such as Somerset that offer a unique combination of outdoor adventure, small-town charm and top-notch lodging,” said Laura Argenbright, GO Laurel Highlands senior director of creative strategy and marketing. “It is great to see Somerset being recognized for the exciting adventures it offers to outdoor enthusiasts, from casual hikers to extreme mountain bikers and skiers.”
The initial round of voting began Monday and runs through Aug. 22, she said. Once the field is narrowed down, there will be two more rounds, beginning Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, respectively.
“We encourage all to take the time to cast their vote to put Somerset over the top!” Argenbright said.
Somerset is located about 15 miles from two well-known Pennsylvania skiing destinations, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort. Nearby trails such as the Great Allegheny Passage draw more than 1 million visitors annually, while state parks and forests, the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area and Indian Lake all provide additional outdoor leisure, hiking and biking opportunities.
Somerset County also features Mount Davis, the highest point in Pennsylvania, GO Laurel Highlands staff said.
Abingdon, Virginia, won last year’s contest, and the community is again in the running alongside 2021 runners-up that include Bedford, Virginia, and Black Mountain, North Carolina.
“The Blue Ridge is full of towns that offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” said Jedd Ferris, Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s editor in chief. “We’re excited for our readers to once again help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are also on the list for towns with a population of more than 75,000.
