FILE - In a Friday, June 28, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa. Wilf says four children in his state were recently separated from their parents by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and he’s demanding a stop to the practice until there’s a plan to ensure children’s welfare. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 seeking an accounting of all children separated from their parents this year in Pennsylvania, how long they were apart and steps taken to ensure their well-being.