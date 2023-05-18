JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One-third of registered voters in Cambria and Somerset counties cast ballots in this year’s primaries that concluded on Tuesday.
The total reached 33% in Somerset, according to Tina Pritts, the county’s director of voter registration and elections.
Cambria recorded 32%, which Mary Ann Dillon, the county’s elections director, called “about normal” for a municipal election. There were 26,995 ballots unofficially cast in Cambria, including mail-ins.
“The return rate on the mail-ins is very high,” Dillon said. “We had 87% returned. … Last election, we had 90%. It’s a very good return rate.”
Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said she was “disappointed” in the turnout for the election that was highlighted by races for commissioner and judges on the state and county levels.
“Judges can’t talk about issues, so there’s no big issue to drive people to the polls,” Kulback said.
“That was one of the big reasons why there was such a low turnout.”
Republicans had better showings than Democrats did in both counties.
In Somerset, 12,132 of the 16,117 ballots unofficially cast were by Republicans.
The GOP fielded candidates in seven of Cambria’s eight row office elections. Democrats only had candidates in two races, including incumbent Ed Cernic Jr. running unopposed for controller.
There are almost 10,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in Cambria County – 42,630 to 32,782. In comparison, Democrats held a 57,060 to 28,818 advantage for the November 2000 general election.
“Unfortunately, the Democrats have gotten themselves in a position here where the Republican majority outnumbers us,” Cernic said.
“That’s probably some of our own fault. Some of the extreme left wing of the Democratic Party has gone so far that the rank-and-file in Cambria County don’t believe in those positions. … The people of Cambria County need to understand that the local Democrats here aren’t the national Democrats.
“We’re not the Philadelphia Democrats. We’re the more moderate, conservative Democrats.”
