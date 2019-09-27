Voter registration drive planned The Tribune-Democrat The Tribune-Democrat Author email 10 hrs ago Indivisible Johnstown plans to hold voter registration events in Johnstown’s Central Park on Tuesday and Thursday. Both are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tags Voter Indivisible Johnstown Registration Drive Politics Events Central Park The Tribune-Democrat Author email Follow The Tribune-Democrat Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Klimek, Thomas Thomas E., 10 a.m. Prince of Peace Church. (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc. Northern Cambria) Alan O'Donnell Alan K., 3:30 p.m. (Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland) Joy, Sarah Sarah Jane, Homegoing Service, 11 A.M. at Bethel A.M.E. Church, (Moskal-Reid) Berkey, Alice Alice Joann (Zahoran), Funeral Service, 10 A.M. at Christ the Saviour Cathedral, (Moskal-Reid) St. Clair, Constance Constance A., 68, Kantner, (Mulcahy Funeral Home) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDiocese places Johnstown priest on leave following sexual misconduct accusationsCambria County priest placed on leave by Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-JohnstownCouple to appear in court, accused of kidnapping four childrenSomerset man heads to state prison for unlawful contactWindber man ordered to stand trial, accused of assaulting RNMEDICAL MARIJUANA | In wake of vaping scare, officials say medical marijuana 'safe, effective'Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Queen show draws enthusiastic sellout crowd to JWFGun control debate: Push for red flag wall blocked by GOP committee chairMineral Point pair jailed, accused of operating meth labJackson Township fire, police departments receive donation from Competitive Power Ventures Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
