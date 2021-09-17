Von’s United Beverage and Anheuser-Busch have teamed up to provide more than 2,350 cans of emergency drinking water to Patton Fire Company and Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department.
The water was sourced from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which regularly pauses beer production to can clean and safe drinking water to be delivered to communities in need.
Since the start of its fire department program in 2019, the company has donated more than 3.2 million cans of water to firefighters across the country.
For more information, visit www.nvfc.org/water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.