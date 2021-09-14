JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Venue of Merging Arts’ Blues Gathering, a special show will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
Midnight Graffiti, Stone Bridge Blues Band, Charlie Barath Blues Band and Black Cat Moan will perform on the main stage. Performing between each set on a second stage will be Trunk Full of Blues, featuring Bruce Standley, and the VOMA house band of various Blues Gathering alumni, including Scott Jeffreys, Dom Peruso, Greg Maiocco, Jeff Perigo and Ian Jeffreys.
There will be food vendors, a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle.
Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, George’s Song Shop, B&L Wine Cellars, Vanity Hair Salon and VOMA.
Information: 814-410-2245 or 814-533-9616.
