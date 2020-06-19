Venue of Merging Arts (VOMA), 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, will reopen to the public with a concert at 7:30 p.m. June 27 featuring The Stone Bridge Blues Band.
Attendance will be limited to 50 percent occupancy and social distancing will be in effect.
Common surfaces will be sanitized throughout the event.
Tickets are $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
