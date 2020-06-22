Venue of Merging Arts is ready to show off its steeple’s updated look.
The steeple is now able to illuminate the night sky with a series of colorful lights that will not only give more exposure to VOMA’s Chestnut Street location but to the whole Cambria City area.
“I’ve had more than one person call VOMA at one time or another because they were interested in a show and asked where we were located, so my thought was we needed to get some lights outside to brighten things up,” said Dennis Mical, executive director of VOMA.
Through three-year funding from the 1889 Foundation for capital improvements, the lighting project began in December – shortly before Christmas.
“They are colorable, programmable lights,” Mical said. “Right now, we have three lights up there. But the plan is have eight.
“You can set each individual light as a separate color, alternate the colors and speeds or set it for themes. It has a lot of functionality to it and provides a variety.”
Mical said the plan is to light up the steeple at every VOMA function to alert people that an event is happening.
“This is a major boost, and it’s taken a while to get to this point,” he said.
The renovation project also included upgrades to the bell tower with a new roof, installing rain gutters, replacing some of the woodwork and giving it a fresh coat of paint.
“We put tempered glass around the bell tower, and with the lights, it should really get attention,” Mical said. “Plus the original bell from 1911 is still up there and is usable.”
Additional capital improvements to VOMA include updating the second-floor gallery by adding bathrooms and a fire exit to allow for full capacity and new flooring.
On the first floor, new flooring will be installed along with lighting and bathroom improvements – along with updating the building’s front door and entrance roof.
Due to the coronavirus, VOMA has been closed since mid-March, but will reopen to the public for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday featuring The Stone Bridge Blues Band.
Attendance will be limited to 50% occupancy and social distancing will be in effect.
“Because of the occupancy limit, I’m expecting we’ll have a sellout in advance,” Mical said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to want to know when we’ll be opening, because they want to come enjoy live music.”
