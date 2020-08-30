PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are seeking volunteers for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a campaign of small-group or solo litter cleanup events set to run from Tuesday through Nov. 30, officials announced last week.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought twin challenges to our litter cleanup efforts this spring,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a press release. “It put group cleanup events on hold, while at the same time, littering increased in state parks and many other places as more people pursued outdoor activities. So DEP is doubly excited to support this fall campaign, encouraging small-group or individual litter cleanup activities.”
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful coordinates the campaign in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Zone Cleanup. Volunteers can find more information and register online at www.keeppabeautiful.org/keep-pennsylvania-beautiful-clean-it/international-coastal-cleanup.
Volunteers must take proper steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting outdoor groups to 250 people or fewer and any indoor gathering to groups of 25 people or fewer.
