Economic stresses from the past eight months have many families and individuals struggling.
“We have new people who haven’t ever gotten help before,” Capt. Erin Smullen said Tuesday at the Johnstown Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner.
“They didn’t know where to turn.”
Even without the opportunity for a sit-down community meal, the takeout Thanksgiving dinner was a welcome blessing.
“We have almost surpassed what we served last year,” Smullen said midway through the evening.
Participants lined up behind and beside the Vine Street facility, guided by pavement markings to maintain social distancing. Each individual was provided with a turkey dinner, including all the trimmings.
Volunteers were preparing up to 200 dinners. The scaled-down event required fewer volunteers for setup, serving and cleanup, Smullen said.
The pandemic is also challenging the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign, which launched earlier this month.
“Everyone has to be masked and stay farther away from the doors of the stores,” she said.
Those who don’t want to handle cash can use a smartphone to scan the fundraiser’s QR code that will be displayed with each kettle.
The Johnstown Salvation Army’s Facebook page features a virtual kettle donation opportunity, Smullen said.
The Red Kettle campaign traces its roots to 1891 in San Francisco when Salvation Army Capt. Joseph McFee placed a pot at a San Francisco ferry landing to collect money for a Christmas meal for the poor.
Today, the campaign is a major source of funding for the Salvation Army, which assists more than 4.5 million people over Thanksgiving and Christmas in the United States alone, its website says.
