Several volunteers who have worked to raise awareness in Cambria County of the ongoing 2020 United States Census were honored for their efforts Thursday by the Cambria County Board of Commissioners.
Members of the Cambria County Census Complete Count Committee who received certificates of recognition during a brief press conference at Cambria County Library in Johnstown were Kecia Bal, Travis Hutzell, Amy Bradley, Chris Koren, Barb Mitchell, Shanna Murphy Sosko and Richard Buck.
Buck, a partnership specialist from the Census Bureau’s Philadelphia Regional Census Center, said Cambria County’s self-response rate was at approximately 69% as of Tuesday, up about 0.7% over where it was at the same point in 2010. Collection efforts are scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.
“We’re still not done yet,” said President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
“We need to finish strong. … We still need to count more people.”
Census Complete Count Committees are volunteer groups established by state and local governments to increase awareness of the Census and to motivate people to respond, according to Census Bureau publicity materials. Cambria County’s committee has about 20 members.
“The purpose of this committee is to encourage people to self-respond, because, one, it’s less expensive and, two, it’s more accurate,” Buck said.
