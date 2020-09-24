Census volunters

Cambria County Commissioners B.J. Smith (center), Tom Chernisky (third from right), and Scott Hunt (second from right) offer certificates of recognition to members of the Cambria County Census Complete Count Committee for their efforts with the 2020 Census at the Cambria County Library on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Receiving certificates were Kecia Bal, Travis Hutzell, Amy Bradley, Chris Koren, Barb Mitchell, Shanna Murphy Sosko and Richard Buck.

 By Thomas Slusser
Several volunteers who have worked to raise awareness in Cambria County of the ongoing 2020 United States Census were honored for their efforts Thursday by the Cambria County Board of Commissioners.

Members of the Cambria County Census Complete Count Committee who received certificates of recognition during a brief press conference at Cambria County Library in Johnstown were Kecia Bal, Travis Hutzell, Amy Bradley, Chris Koren, Barb Mitchell, Shanna Murphy Sosko and Richard Buck.

Buck, a partnership specialist from the Census Bureau’s Philadelphia Regional Census Center, said Cambria County’s self-response rate was at approximately 69% as of Tuesday, up about 0.7% over where it was at the same point in 2010. Collection efforts are scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

“We’re still not done yet,” said President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.

“We need to finish strong. … We still need to count more people.”

Census Complete Count Committees are volunteer groups established by state and local governments to increase awareness of the Census and to motivate people to respond, according to Census Bureau publicity materials. Cambria County’s committee has about 20 members.

“The purpose of this committee is to encourage people to self-respond, because, one, it’s less expensive and, two, it’s more accurate,” Buck said. 

Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.

