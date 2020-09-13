A group of volunteers worked for a week to build a ramp at the home of a Daisytown man whose rare genetic disorder causes him to have trouble walking.
Matt Hohan, 26, a 20-year associate of the All American Amateur Baseball Association who currently serves as an assistant coach for the league’s Martella’s Pharmacy franchise, cut a ribbon at the base of the ramp during an impromptu ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Money for lumber and other materials was donated by Jackie and Joe Martella, of Martella’s Pharmacy. The eight volunteers who built the ramp were coordinated by Malcolm Snyder, of Johnstown United Methodist Parish (JUMP), a service organization supported by several local Methodist churches that performs home renovation projects for people who need them.
“I’m just a kid from Daisytown who’s just trying to make things better,” Hohan said. “Politics aside, it’s all about love and getting together and making things happen for people. … Everyone, love each other, especially in these times. Take time to say hello to one another. That’s all.”
The project was the result of a conversation between Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, a longtime friend of Hohan’s, and Tracy Selak, the administrator of Cambria County’s behavioral health, intellectual disabilities and early intervention programs.
Chernisky said he asked Selak if there were any resources in the community that might be available to get a ramp built for someone who needs one, and Selak made a few phone calls to organize the volunteer effort.
The progress of the project was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent shortage of treated lumber, Snyder said, but he and his team of volunteers broke ground for the ramp Sept. 4 and finished it off Wednesday.
“We became good friends over the years,” Chernisky said of Hohan, whom he met while umpiring AAABA games. “He doesn’t realize he’s a leader. He’s a mentor to a lot of people in Cambria County and the region. He’s touched a lot of lives, day in and day out.
“He’s a winner. He’s a communicator, and he speaks his mind. He speaks positive. He likes to get things done.”
The Tribune-Democrat profiled Hohan, who lives with polyglandular autoimmune deficiency, in 2018 – days before the Martella’s Pharmacy squad he helped to coach won Johnstown’s first-ever AAABA Tournament title. Players and coaches alike said then that they drew inspiration from Hohan during their season.
Hohan started out as a AAABA batboy when he was 6 years old and later became an assistant coach. He also has been associated with the league’s Delweld and Principle Development franchises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.