EBENSBURG, Pa. – When power went out on a winter’s day in the Ebensburg region, volunteer fire companies, along with other organizations, mobilized to help people who were cold and in the dark throughout their communities.
Almost everybody in the area was without power from 10 a.m. until well into the night on Friday.
Dauntless Fire Company, Revloc Fire Company, Central Cambria Middle School, the Ebensburg Borough building, Colver Presbyterian Church and Pittsburgh Gift Shop opened their doors, so people could come get warm.
Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Company provided rides to the church.
Revloc Fire Company checked on about 300 to 400 residents by Chief Rich Nihart’s estimation, while also providing rides to the fire hall. The department made hot food and drinks for people.
“It was an opportunity to give back to our community,” Nihart said. “They’re always standing behind us, so it was our turn to open up, and give to them and show them we’re here no matter what, whether in good times or bad times.”
Nihart used the situation as a way to educate volunteers about the role of a firefighter in the community.
“I had explained to some young people, it’s not all about always going and fighting fires, vehicle accidents or anything like that,” Nihart said. “This is what helps you become a firefighter. It’s not all about that. You have to give to your community in their time of need. That’s where we stepped up and did that.”
Dauntless Fire Company also did door-to-door checks.
“We had roving crews out, moving residents that had neighbors or relatives nearby that we could transport people over to homes that had either heat from either a fireplace or heat from a generator-provided heating source,” Dauntless President Ron Springer said.
A few folks also came to the station to get warm.
“It’s difficult to open up shelters and warming stations because, No. 1, a lot of people don’t want to leave their homes,” Springer said. “And, No. 2, a lot of places that we would use for maybe summertime shelters do not have generators that would provide heat resources, so there’s really no good reason to move them out of their home into a place that doesn’t have heat. So we’re limited as far as what we can do in the wintertime.”
At one point, 99% of Penelec customers in Ebensburg and more than 93% of customers in Cambria Township were without power. By Saturday afternoon, there were less than five outages among all 62,219 Penelec customers in Cambria County.
About 1,200 REA Energy Cooperative customers in the Ebensburg and Portage areas were without power for a time.
Inclement weather played a role in the outage.
“Due to the winter storm that came through, we had quite a bit of ice buildup on a transmission line and that has affected three substations in the area,” Penelec spokeswoman Christy Hajoway said when the situation was still ongoing.
A “burnt-out” line and failed breaker at a substation contributed to the outage, according to Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.