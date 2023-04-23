JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A recognition of those who have contributed to the growth and success of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County will be celebrated at this event.
The 24th Richard G. & Wanda I. Baker Teacher & Volunteer Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
This year’s honorees are Sharon Wojnaroski, for dedication to volunteer service, and Norman Ed, for excellence in teaching.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said volunteers and teachers are the lifeblood of the arts center.
“It would be incredibly challenging to maintain the level of programming and activities we have without them,” she said. “Their dedication demonstrates a true willingness to foster arts and culture to the entire community and region. It makes the entire arts center family so proud to be affiliated with the vast number of volunteers and teachers we have had and continue to utilize on a daily and weekly basis.”
For 33 years, Wojnaroski was employed as a cardiovascular technician at Lee Hospital and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
She has been volunteering with the arts center for two years.
Wojnaroski, of Johnstown, is a member of Resurrection Roman Catholic Church and is involved in the Ladies Guild and active in the Women’s Book Club.
Ed was employed as an art instructor at Westmont Hilltop School District for 30 years.
In 1991, he and his then-wife opened Out of His Mind Dance.
Ed retired from public school teaching in 2020. He continues to teach at local arts organizations and as an adjunct ceramics instructor at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
He and his wife Mary recently relocated their home, studio and garden to the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
Kate Rafas, the arts center’s design and development director, said the arts center would be nothing without its volunteers and teachers who bring life to its programming each day.
“Sharon has a generous heart and a friendly personality, making her a great fit for one of the weekly volunteers at the front desk, and Norman has been a wonderful asset to the pottery studio, with his classes consistently filling up to capacity,” she said. “The honor that both of these individuals will receive at this year’s Baker Luncheon for their work is well-deserved.”
The honorees will each receive a $500 award and a Waterford crystal bowl.
The guest speaker will be Michael Hruska, president and CEO of Problem Solutions.
The luncheon is offered to current arts center volunteers and teachers.
Reservations are required by May 1. For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.