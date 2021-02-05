Second-graders at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, West Hills Campus, created a quilt made up of 20 panels of artwork with famous quotes celebrating Black History Month. The “Voices of Freedom Quilt” is on display in the entrance of the school.
"Voices of Freedom Quilt"
