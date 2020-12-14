A gingerbread house is the next assignment for the culinary students at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center but they won’t be working in the classroom.
Because the school has moved to virtual education until Jan. 4, the learners have taken home buckets full of the necessary tools and ingredients to complete their task – from dough and kitchen tools to candy decorations.
“I feel like doing it at home, it’s definitely going to be trickier,” Cheyene Jacobs said.
Jacobs is a junior at Conemaugh Township Area High School in Davidsville and is enrolled in the center’s culinary program.
She wasn’t fond of the bucket program when it started at the beginning of the month because she doesn’t have as many resources at home.
However, she said she’s looking forward to the challenge of building a gingerbread house.
The school’s leaders created this program as an alternative to the crucial hands-on learning students receive at the school for remote education periods.
John Augustine, administrative director, said they call it “Thinking Outside the Bucket” – and it’s the result of several brainstorming sessions revolving around how to keep students learning at home.
He added that the school has received “a lot of great comments” on the approach.
Every day includes a different aspect of an assignment. For the culinary students this week, that means the necessary steps to build the gingerbread house from scratch.
“It’s a great opportunity for these students to be creative,” culinary instructor Lisha Knapp said.
During the projects, she engages in daily Zoom calls with the students, goes over what needs to be done and watches them prepare their work.
Once students complete their tasks, they are graded on the work via video conference and turn in the buckets, tools and leftover materials for new assignments.
In the weeks that the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center has used this approach, Knapp has seen success.
“This has worked out better than we could have imagined,” she said.
Knapp considers the buckets a “lifesaver” that keeps the students interested, excited and moving through their education.
“We’re really excited about it,” Augustine said.
The school ordered roughly 4,000 buckets so each student would get two and always be rotating the receptacles.
Augustine said although the educators are looking forward to in-person education resuming in January, in his opinion, the month of December has been a success for hands-on learning.
Other programs are seeing the benefits of this method as well, including the health department.
Carissa Penatzer, the assistant health instructor, has created a series of buckets based on lessons for her classes.
They vary from denture care and checking vital signs to donning and doffing personal protective equipment properly.
Each bucket has an instruction and skill sheet that walks the learners through the activity.
Once confident in their abilities, students have someone in their household evaluate them with another sheet while performing the assigned tasks. That’s how the lessons are graded.
Penatzer said the students in her class are “usually super excited” about the projects and the buckets have been a success.
Riley Page, a senior at Windber Area and Penatzer’s student, agrees.
“It’s really nice to be able to do the same hands-on stuff we’d do in the classroom at home,” he said.
Page thinks the buckets are a “great alternative” and provide “a lot of variety” to remote education.
Some of the assignments he’s worked on this month have involved blood pressure monitoring and nail care.
“I think it’s really helpful,” Page said.
