Pete Vizza, a former counselor at Greater Johnstown High School, was appointed to a vacant seat on the district’s school board at a special meeting Tuesday.
Following an executive session and regular business, the board entertained nominations for the vacancy.
The group considered six candidates for the position. Board member William Rievel resigned at the beginning of September.
Vizza, Michael Cashaw, Ruben Dutton, Yvette Madison, John DeBartola and Toni White were the applicants.
Cashaw, Vizza, Dutton and White all received nominations, but Vizza was the only candidate to get a second vote.
After nominations ended, the board unanimously approved Vizza’s appointment to finish Rievel’s term, which ends in December 2021.
“I’m honored,” Vizza said. “I’ll do the best I can to fulfill my mission to get the kids graduated and to the next level.”
Until recently, Vizza served the district as a counselor in the Trojan College Access Program – which helps students find their paths after graduation, whether that be college, trade school or the work force.
Vizza and his colleague, Ed Dreikorn, have since retired from the program.
Greater Johnstown is combining their roles and plans to hire a new counselor to pick up where they left off.
It was this service to the students that made Vizza the prime candidate, board President Eugene Pentz said.
“He’s familiar with our kids,” Pentz said. “He knows what we’re dealing with.”
Pentz commended Vizza’s dedication to supporting the students of Greater Johnstown.
That commitment is what the board was looking for in a new member, Pentz said.
He acknowledged that the other candidates were “great” choices as well.
DeBartola did not think Vizza was the best candidate.
In a speech prior to the announcement, he predicted that Vizza would be chosen and criticized the board for the decision. DeBartola pointed to a Pennsylvania Ethics Commission report that described “secret meetings” held by previous members of the Greater Johnstown School Board at the local Union Social Club.
Vizza is not named in the report; however, tax records for the club show he has served on the club’s board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.