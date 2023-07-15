FAIRHOPE, Pa. – Saturday marked the first time that Rachel Turinsky visited the International Conservation Center (ICC) in Southern Somerset County.
The Shanksville-area woman and six family members, including three children, toured the 1,000-acre sanctuary with its five African Savanna elephants.
"It was a great experience and the kids love it," she said. "It was a lot of fun. Very educational."
It was the second year the ICC hosted "Picnic with the Elephants."
Visitors were loaded onto two tractor-pulled wagons touring what is billed by The Pittsburgh Zoo as "North America's premier conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility for African elephants."
About 450 people took the tour during the event, which was co-sponsored by the Somerset Chamber of Commerce.
"They actually want to show people what's happening here," Chamber Executive Director Ron Aldom said."They're not opening it to the public but they will do it in events like this."
Thomas Bakke, lead elephant keeper, has been with the ICC for about 10 years. His love for elephants came at an early age.
"I was 3 years old when I decided to do this," he said. "They're such charismatic animals, smart and intelligent and the fact that they are endangered is horrific."
Bakke led tours throughout the day. Visitors were enamored by Jackson, a 30-year-old bull elephant, and a 30-year-old female elephant named Sukiri. Their offspring, 2-year-old Tsuni, weighs nearly 1,000 pounds and likes to roll in the dirt.
"The goal of the facility is to create intact family groups," Bakke said.
Conservationists for the past 15 years have been caring for and breeding the elephants at the former Glen Savage Ranch.
Visitors often asked, "Why are elephants in Pennsylvania?"
"There are a lot of reasons," Bakke said. "To educate the public about one of the world's most iconic animals. Provide them with a happy, stable way of life."
The researchers keep a close watch on the animals when the temperature gets near freezing.
"Whenever it's too cold for them to go out or if there is snow or icy conditions, we come up with activities to keep the elephants busy and mentally stimulated," Bakke said.
ICC Director Ayeshah Al-Humaidhi said the main focus is education.
"Having school groups come here either for field trips or research opportunities," she said. "In addition, we want to continue to do events like this on a more regular basis."
Nicole Shaw was part of Turinsky's tour group.
She said the staff was courteous and knowledgeable.
"I hope they do this in the future," Shaw said. "Because it's a great opportunity for the community to come and learn about the elephants right here in our own backyard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.