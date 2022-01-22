LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Ice Fest began Saturday with single-digit temperatures, but no wind, which meant it was cold enough to keep the ice sculptures from melting.
However, it was not cold enough to keep 9-year-old Sierra Ancosky from eating ice cream while enjoying the sights at the Ligonier Diamond park.
"It's nice to be out with people," said Sandy Seanor, of Irwin, who brought Sierra to see the sculptures and the lights. "It's amazing what people can do with ice."
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, dozens of people were walking around the Diamond, enjoying the ice art.
"It just makes you feel so relaxed," John Kraynak, of Greensburg, said while waiting in line with his wife, Lisa, to get a photo at the gazebo.
"The center of Ligonier is so beautiful," Lisa said.
The town's 31st festival, hosted by The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, continues Sunday.
The more than 50 ice sculptures on display were made by DiMartino Ice Co., of Jeannette, Westmoreland County. They are placed around the Diamond park as well as North Main and North and South Market streets.
Carriage rides, kettle corn and a free concert are also part of the festival.
Kettle corn is available for purchase in front of the Ligonier Valley Library.
Carriage rides depart from Town Hall at a cost of $5 per person. No advance ticket purchases are needed, according to the chamber of commerce's website.
There is also a free concert scheduled Sunday at the Town Hall Auditorium, 120 East Main St. Candle in the Wind is slated to perform at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Big Fat Jazz played on Saturday.
