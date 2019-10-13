A Somerset County moonshine distillery was recognized for its importance to the region’s tourism sector on Tuesday night at the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau’s 61st annual meeting, held at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Salisbury-based Tall Pines Distillery was named the recipient of the bureau’s Pathfinder of the Year award, which is awarded each year to a person or organization “who carves a path for something they love and, by so doing, leads visitors to the Laurel Highlands and to their front door,” according to bureau officials.
“Their unique distilled moonshine carries on the heritage of this craft in Somerset County dating back to the late 1700s,” said Anna Weltz, the bureau’s director of public relations, who presented the award.
“Tall Pines now operates the very first legal moonshine distillery in the county. Lisa and Keith Welch take tremendous pride in using natural products and natural flavors. Like many entrepreneurs in the Laurel Highlands, Tall Pines started out small, but that didn’t last long. They host events onsite or take their moonshine on the road – legally, of course.”
The bureau’s 2019 Tourism Employee of the Year award was presented to Dean Simpson, the marketing manager for Touchstone Center for Crafts near Farmington, and its 2019 Trailblazer of the Year award went to Donna Holdorf, the executive director of the Uniontown-based National Road Heritage Corridor.
Both Chelsey Gasparovic, a culinary arts and hospitality major at Westmoreland County Community College, and Hannah Long, a hospitality and tourism major at Seton Hill University, received $1,500 scholarships funded by what LHVB officials described as the “incredibly generous donations to the 2018 annual dinner’s silent auction.”
