JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Visit Johnstown’s board of directors has decided that the organization will no longer put on the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
Executive Director Lisa Rager said stepping down from operating the event will provide the group more time to concentrate on its core mission of marketing the area as a destination for visitors who come for various activities, including outdoor recreation, concerts and the arts. She cited economic changes, motorcycle riders aging out of the hobby, insurance costs and the challenge of getting volunteers among the reasons that led to the decision.
Rager also pointed out that tourism promotion groups do not typically organize large-scale events such as Thunder.
“It does occupy a lot of our effort. … As time went on, it did become more clear that we needed to consider taking this direction,” Rager said during a telephone interview on Thursday.
Joshua Yoder, chairman of Visit Johnstown’s board of directors, in a released statement, added: “The board fully supports the team at Visit Johnstown, and we thank them for all they’ve done to sustain Thunder for 25 years, which is a tremendous accomplishment.”
Thunder in the Valley’s future is now in doubt, unless another host can be found.
Visit Johnstown said it has already been approached by an interested party.
“I think that it just really depends on who might step forward,” said Rager, who mentioned that Visit Johnstown owns the rights to the name “Thunder in the Valley.” “It would depend on a lot of things. If an entity wanted to continue to use the name and the brand, so to speak, that would be something that could be on the table.”
Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley added: “We're hopeful perhaps at some point someone may want to take it over or perhaps there's an even bigger and better event to come down the road. We think Johnstown has a lot to offer outside of Thunder. We have so much to do such as great outdoor recreation (and) so many festivals so we hope that people will continue to travel here and we know that Visit Johnstown will continue to promote our area to make that happen.”
Patrick Martella, owner Stadium Pub & Grille, located in the heart of Thunder activity at the corner of Washington and Johns streets, wants to see the rally continue.
“I still believe it has potential to grow, but in a smaller sense,” Martella said.
He added: “I would hope that before they kill the brand that they would at least give somebody the chance to maybe take it over.”
Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff said the “hope is that somebody else is able to step in and take over the event.” The city would not be able to take on the organizing role, according to Imhoff.
“We don’t have the staff with the experience and the qualifications you need to put on an event like that,” Imhoff said.
Local business owners, motorcycle enthusiasts and members of what was then known as the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau (now Visit Johnstown) organized the first Thunder in 1998. The rally, which has taken place every year since then, except in 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has grown to include Wheels & Wings in Ebensburg, the Flight 93 Memorial Ride, parades, stunt shows and music performances by national acts, including Warrant and Buckcherry this past summer.
Thunder in the Valley has brought in millions of dollars to Greater Johnstown during its 25 years, with riders renting hotel rooms, buying food and drinks, filling up gas tanks and visiting local tourist destinations.
“It’s huge,” Martella said. “It’s a big weekend for me. Three years into it, I’ve got people that return every year to my place just because they’ve been here and I put on an extra added thing. My Storm the Corner is tied right in with Thunder in the Valley.”
But Thunder was not profitable for Visit Johnstown, which, according to Rager, viewed the rally as an event that was meant to bring in money that supported local businesses.
“We never profit from it,” Rager told The Tribune-Democrat in July. “Our goal is to cover expenses. That's become more challenging each year. Expenses have increased.”
Thunder’s revenue comes from the event itself, sponsorships and vendors. In 2021, those sources generated $459,000 while the direct Thunder expenses were approximately $413,000, although that may not include overhead expenses, according to an accountant who reviewed the nonprofit organization’s Internal Revenue Service Form 990s for The Tribune-Democrat.
Tribune-Democrat reporter Russ O'Reilly contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.